New 386-mile British-built Nissan Leaf gets tempting £32k starting price

Order books have opened for the all-new British-built Nissan Leaf, with prices starting from £32,249 after the government’s maximum Electric Car Grant (ECG) is deducted.

So far, the Japanese car brand has only priced up the largest battery model. With the government’s ECG included, it means the Sunderland-manufactured electric SUV undercuts key rivals like the Kia EV3 and Volkswagen ID.3, despite having more range.

The new third-generation Leaf becomes only the fourth car to attract the maximum £3,750 ECG, and means Nissan’s entire EV line-up is eligible for the incentive scheme.

For now, the Leaf will come with the larger 75kWh battery pack, giving a claimed range of 386 miles.

A smaller batteried model, which should dip below £30,000, will arrive later.

The new Leaf comes in four trim levels, with the base Engage version getting 18-inch alloys, twin 12.3-inch screens, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, plus a heat pump.

James Taylor, Nissan GB managing director, said: ‘We’re absolutely delighted to be able to confirm Leaf’s pricing at £32,249 including the electric car grant, which will deliver an accessible route to EV ownership for our customers.

‘This is fantastic news for people looking to switch to fully electric motoring as they now have the reassurance that comes from a car with up to 386-miles of range, all the tech they could want and the real-world benefits that come from Nissan’s 15 years of EV expertise.

‘Best of all, it’s proudly built right here in the UK!’