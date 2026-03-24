Out now: Issue 217 – Latest motor trade news, and we take a spin in the new Honda Prelude

We’ve just published the latest issue of Car Dealer Magazine – and it’s completely free to download and read.

This month has been about our first big event of the year – Car Dealer Live. You can catch up with all the coverage from our conference in the next issue, which will be published in April; in the meantime, you can read what happened at the event in our dedicated Car Dealer Live 2026 section on our website homepage.

In this issue we’ve got all the latest headlines in the motor trade, James Baggott takes a look at Peter Waddell’s High Court legal battle, and we take a spin in the new Honda Prelude.

Sound like something for you? Then why not take a look for yourself? Here is a taste of what you can expect…

The latest news from the motor trade and car industry

Our team of writers have dived into the big headlines of the month – from Aston Martin axing jobs to yet another electric SUV arriving from a Chinese challenger brand.

James’s views on the news

Car Dealer editor-in-chief James Baggott publishes a weekly briefing for time-poor industry executives in which he gives his thoughts on the hottest stories. This month, he dives deeper in the Peter Waddell legal case.

To get the newsletter, you simply need to be a subscriber on Substack – click on this link to find out how. Meanwhile, we present some of his latest opinions in the new edition of the magazine.

Forecourt: Honda Prelude

After a 25-year hiatus, the Honda Prelude is back and Cameron Richards has driven it.

Also inside…

We have the latest news in the world of finance, highlights from our Car Dealer Live videos and podcasts, and updates on our fleet of long-termers.

This is just a taste of what’s in issue 217 of Car Dealer – which you can read and download for free via Issuu.

How to read and download the magazine

The easiest way to access it all is by clicking on the digital magazine below.

Want to read it on your mobile device? It’s also viewable in the Issuu app, both for iOS and Android. Switch your notifications on and you’ll get an alert every time a new magazine is published.

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