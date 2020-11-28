New research has shown that nearly a third of drivers think their current car isn’t comfortable enough – despite it being on of their top priorities.

The study showed that comfort is one of the most important factors for drivers when buying a car, coming second only to price.

The study of 2,000 drivers by Citroen found that 45.4 per cent of motorists had comfort as a primary consideration in a new car, falling short of the 74.5 per cent of drivers who cited price as the top priority.

But of those taking part in the survey, 31.5 per cent said their current car isn’t comfortable enough.

Drivers also highlighted seat comfort, legroom and ambient temperature as the three things which most affected cabin comfort.

However, it wasn’t just behind the wheel where comfort was required, as 85.2 per cent of respondents said that passenger comfort was important when deciding upon their next vehicle.

Souad Wrixen, Citroen UK’s marketing director, said: ‘Despite the ongoing crisis, UK drivers are still spending almost six hours each week behind the wheel.

‘Our research shows that [nearly] a third of motorists wish their cars were more comfortable, and at Citroen we’re committed to ensuring that comfort is a priority – covering a wide range of measures that help promote health and well-being.’