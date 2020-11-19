Car dealer readers can now get more out of their favourite motor trade website by becoming a member.

By simply logging in using your name and email address (which we won’t share with anyone else) you will get early access to our latest digital magazine among many other benefits.

Car Dealer Issue 153 has just been published and is reserved for members for three days before it goes on general release.

As a free member to the website you also get an automatic log-in to our popular Car Dealer Forum, the ability to comment on stories on this website and access to other premium stories when they appear.

We have also partnered with CarCondor so you can access a host of used car data on your dealership and your rivals free of charge.

Once registered you’ll get a special code to access the data on their website.

Car Dealer Plus

Once you’re a free member you will be able to upgrade your account to a £5 per month Car Dealer Plus membership.

This gives you access to free legal advice from our partners at Lawgistics and a premium, advert-free website.

Car Dealer Plus members can also personalise their experience by getting access to bespoke email newsletters and an all-news Car Dealer WhatsApp group, so they never miss a story on the website.

Lawgistics will offer bonafide members of the motor trade free legal advice as part of the £5 per month subscription.

If you’re a Car Dealer Plus member you get:

A free 15-minute telephone consultation worth £50

Lawgistics’ ‘Basic’ package worth £95

25 per cent off the ‘pay-on-use’ legal helpline and casework service

Up to 25 per cent off any stationery or warranty products

Upgrade the basic package and receive £100 off the Small Business package, or £250 off the Professional package

Car Dealer Plus members will also get exclusive discounts and offers only available to them from our partners.

All the benefits of free membership are included too and Car Dealer Plus membership can be cancelled at any time.

James Baggott, founder of Car Dealer, said: ‘We wanted to offer our readers the chance to become part of the Car Dealer club – our new log in section offers just that.

‘It takes seconds to sign up to the free membership and we’d really appreciate the support from readers who opt for the £5 per month Car Dealer Plus option.

‘We hope you find the benefits of use and if you have any ideas for anything else you’d like then please get in touch. We’ll be constantly refining this offer as we develop it further.’