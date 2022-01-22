Alley-oop! Nissan dealerships sign two-year deal with top Glasgow basketball team

Two Nissan dealerships in Glasgow have come on side with the city’s Rocks basketball team.

The Glasgow South and Glasgow Central showrooms have signed a two-year partnership that has already seen the Glasgow South dealership supply the team with two new Qashqais.

The crossover SUVs will be used as general transportation by Glasgow Rocks’ visiting overseas players, who share accommodation while in Scotland, as well as for getting to and from the Emirates Arena, where the Rocks play.

Both dealerships are part of Macklin Motors, and the brand’s logo will appear on match-day boards as well as in programmes.

Glasgow South Nissan general manager Barry Lindsay, pictured with Rocks players, said: ‘I’m very pleased that we have been able to support Glasgow Rocks for the next two seasons.

‘Macklin Motors is passionate about supporting local sport.

‘Clubs like Glasgow Rocks give so much back to the community, and it’s important that we help them continue that work and encourage young people to engage with sport.’

Michail Mavroudis, business development manager for Glasgow Rocks, which is the only Scottish member of the British Basketball League, said: ‘It is the players’ job to perform on court, but it is the team’s job to provide them with all the means so that they are happy in their new environment.

‘With team-mates like Macklin Motors, our job is made easier.

‘Barry and his colleagues have provided us with excellent service, amazing new cars and top-notch assistance, going above and beyond any partnership expectations.’