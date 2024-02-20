Aston Martin looks to put delays behind it by boosting production with 400 new recruits

Aston Martin is recruiting a whopping 400 new technicians as it looks ahead to put a difficult period behind it.

Car Dealer reported last year, that the British firm is expecting to make fewer cars in 2024, following lengthy delays with the DB12.

However, the marque did manage to half its pre-tax losses and is now hoping t0 bag some momentum with a new recruitment drive.

Applications are now open for positions working at the company’s headquarters in Gaydon, a stone’s throw from where Car Dealer Live 2024 will be held next month.

Jobs are also available at the outfit’s manufacturing facility in St Athan, South Wales, in a much needed shot in the arm for the UK’s car making industry.

The new recruits will be tasked with supporting production of the brand’s next generation of sports cars and the DBX707 luxury SUV.

The company has decided to grow its workforce as it looks ahead to a busy year in 2024, which is set to include the launch of several new models.

They will join the likes of the DB12 and the new Vantage in Aston Martin’s line-up.

The new jobs will be agency roles and recruitment is already well underway, bosses say.

Simon Smith, chief people officer of Aston Martin said: ‘We are delighted to be able to increase our manufacturing team across both our facilities in Gaydon and St Athan, creating further employment opportunities for our local communities.

‘These 400 agency roles, supporting our production plans and introduction of thrilling new products, are a fantastic opportunity for new team members to join us and play their own part in our iconic brand’s next chapter.’

Successful applicants will begin work from next month.