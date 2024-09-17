Automotive industry reacts to 2030 U-turn as bosses welcome closer government engagement

Automotive industry experts have welcomed closer engagement from the government amid talks that Labour could be about to water down its plan to reintroduce the 2030 ban.

Car Dealer reported yesterday that ministers are planning to row back on the eco measures by allowing hybrids to remain on sale for a further five years.

It is hoped that the move would create a transition period for those who don’t feel ready for a full EV, as the UK looks to meet its net zero targets.

Such a measure would likely prove controversial among EV champions but the mood today appears to be largely positive.

Auto Trader told Car Dealer that it is ‘great to see government engaging with industry’ as part of a bid to find ‘rational solutions’ to problems which are stunting EV uptake.

Meanwhile, the SMMT suggested that demand for EVs is not where it would need to be ahead of a full ban in 2030.

Ian Plummer, commercial director of Auto Trader said: ‘It is great to see government engaging with industry to find rational solutions to the problems faced by both the industry and the broader electric transition.

‘Clarity is essential for both consumers and the industry now when it comes to PHEVs, and we believe the commitment to electric must be redoubled.

‘Plug-in-hybrids may well be part of the solution for some drivers and car makers but ultimately, we need to put the brakes on carbon, and we can get there faster by building on the demand for electric cars that we clearly see when the price is right.’

Meanwhile, Mike Hawes, SMMT chief executive, told Car Dealer: ‘Massive investment by the industry in EVs has delivered tremendous choice to consumers and the compelling offers now available are helping drive record levels of uptake.

‘Accelerating that uptake is tough, however, as regulation can compel supply but not demand.

‘Manufacturer discounting can not continue indefinitely, so meeting industry ambitions and government regulation whilst fulfilling consumer expectations of choice will require action; fiscal incentives, a turbocharged chargepoint rollout and an industrial strategy that supports investment, economic growth and broad market decarbonisation.’

Elsewhere, EV lobby group FairCharge, said that Labour is not performing a U-turn and is still planning to reverse the ‘Rishi Rollback’.

Founder, and former Top Gear host, Quentin Willson said that more details are now needed about which cars will continue to be allowed beyond 2030.

He told Car Dealer: ‘Labour isn’t retreating from their 2030 manifesto pledge.

‘They still intend to reverse the 2035 ‘Rishi Rollback’ but the fine print on hybrids was never confirmed and industry expected them to be treated differently from ICE.

‘The original ZEV Mandate always allowed provision for some hybrids. What needs to be clarified now is details on what distance can be travelled on battery only to qualify and to what extent the legislation will include mild hybrids and vans. Government is consulting on that now.’

What does move mean for dealers?

Brutal price drops in recent years have made life especially tough for EV dealers, leaving most hoping for a period of calm and stability.

Among those to have publicly supported the 2030 ban have been Martin and Estelle Miller – the husband and wife team behind EV Experts.

Speaking at our recent Car Dealer Podcast Live, Estelle explained how price parity between used EVs and ICE vehicles is making life selling EVs easier.

She and Martin have now hit out at the previous government for ‘flip-flopping’ on the transition to electric cars, saying that clean air and energy independence are ‘really important for our country, our health and our economy’.

Speaking about the rumoured change, the pair told Car Dealer: ‘We are not surprised by this at all, just disappointed that the government over the last two years have flip-flopped on their view of the move to electric cars.

‘Ultimately clean air and energy independence are really important for our country, our health and our economy.

‘We need to move to electric cars to achieve these goals because transport is one of the biggest sources of air pollution, which accounts for 26% of the UK’s total greenhouse gas emissions, and guzzlers of fossil fuels.

‘Electric cars are now in the second-hand market at the same price point as petrol/diesel, they offer a great driving experience and infrastructure is way better than anyone expects – for many people there are no real barriers any more to making and loving that switch to an electric car.’

Elsewhere, Vertu boss Robert Forrester described the news about hybrids as ‘progress’ but reiterated his opinion that the 2030 date is still ‘not achievable’.

Progress if true but the transition to 2030 is still not achievable. Let’s hope the Minister responds to our request for an urgent meeting this week. https://t.co/zVVnBP56kx — Robert Forrester (@vertumotorsCEO) September 14, 2024

A Labour source told the Telegraph on Saturday (Sept 14) that it was always the party’s policy to allow some hybrids to remain on sale past 2030.

A government spokesperson said: ‘This government’s policy has always been to revert to the original 2030 phase out date for the sale of new vehicles with pure internal combustion engines.

‘The original phase out date included the provision for some hybrid vehicle sales between 2030 and 2035. We will set out further details on this in due course.’