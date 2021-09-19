Citroen e-C4 added to Onto electric car subscription service

Onto has added Citroen’s new electric e-C4 to its all-inclusive car subscription service, it has been confirmed.

The all-electric subscription service first launched in 2017 and has gained more than 3,000 members in the four years since.

It offers a wide range of EVs including the Tesla Model 3 and the Audi e-tron and has now added new electric e-C4 to its fleet.

Around 300 examples of the electric hatchback have been made accessible for members as part of the agreement.

Users are able to change between electric models when they wish, while all maintenance and insurance are included as part of the monthly subscription.

In addition, the service covers 1,000 miles per month and access to more than 11,000 electric charging points.

Electric vehicle subscription service @DriveOnto will receive a fleet of 300 New ë-C4s. With the first vehicles available in October, customers will benefit from @CitroenUK 100% electric compact hatchback, capable of up to 217 miles (WLTP) 👉 https://t.co/dXxSIGfGsT pic.twitter.com/RINNwMxY99 — CitroënUKPR (@CitroenUKPR) September 17, 2021

All examples of the e-C4 provided to Onto will come in top-spec Shine Plus trim level, which includes features such as LED headlights, a reversing camera and wireless smartphone charging.

With a 50kWh battery and a 134bhp electric motor, the e-C4 can travel for up to 217 miles on a single charge, while the batteries can be taken to 80 per cent in just 30 minutes when using a 100kW charger.

Eurig Druce, managing director of Citroen UK, said: ‘We are thrilled that Onto is adding 300 new e-C4 to its fleet – subscribers to the company’s service will love the e-C4 striking design and cosseting ride as well as the strong level of equipment on our bestselling “Shine Plus” trim level.

‘Citroen’s advanced Comfort technology perfectly complements the electric powertrain for a serene driving experience that makes the new e-C4 a great choice for those looking for a practical, stylish and comfortable electric car.’