Nominations are now open for the Car Dealer Used Car Awards 2021 – so get voting today!

Nominations have opened for this year’s Used Car Awards which will return to London’s The Brewery.

More than 20 categories are now open for nominations and dealers are being encouraged to put themselves forward to be recognised in the most prestigious awards in the used car industry.

Dealers only need to click the link below to be taken to the dedicated nominations form – and it’ll take just minutes for dealers to submit their nominations.

The Used Car Awards, sponsored by Black Horse and hosted by TV’s Mr Wheeler Dealer Mike Brewer, returns to The Brewery in central London as a physical event this year.

The highlight of the used car calendar will be held on the evening of Monday, November 29.

Last year, because of coronavirus restrictions, the awards ceremony was held digitally, but it’ll be back with a bang as a physical even for 2021.

The Brewery has agreed to only host the event if social distancing restrictions have been lifted. If they return for the winter, the event will be postponed and moved wholesale to 2022.

Not only are dealers being encouraged to put themselves forward for nomination, but companies and suppliers are also being urged to snap up the last remaining tables and sponsorship packages – details are below.

Brewer said: ‘We know how desperately the industry wants to get back together and celebrate the amazing achievements they have pulled off since the start of the pandemic – and we’re sure the Used Car Awards will be it.

‘We’ve spoken at length to The Brewery and they are confident that the government’s road map out of these restrictions mean we will be able to hold the event as normal in November.

‘I can’t wait to see everyone again and enjoy the industry’s biggest Christmas party.’

Car Dealer founder James Baggott added: ‘We know that this event only works if social distancing is a horrible memory and not in place.

‘The venue is fully aware of that too. We want people to enjoy each other’s company and celebrate as they would have done in the past.

‘But we must ensure the event is safe and enjoyable. So if social distancing returns we will simply move the event on to the same time of year in 2022.

‘We hope that’s not the case, but we want to give sponsors and those who have booked a table comfort that there is a plan.

‘Importantly, and for added comfort, we’ve decided not to bill anyone until we get a guarantee from the venue that the event can go ahead.

‘I can’t wait to see everyone again in person and celebrate the amazing achievements in the used car industry. It’ll be quite a party, that’s for sure.’

Sponsors who have already signed up for the event include GardX, iVendi, Carwow, the RAC and Auto Trader.

The pre-dinner drinks and a post-awards fun casino are being hosted by eBay Motors Group.

Nominations close in September.

The take-up for sponsorship packages for the Used Car Awards 2021 has been stronger than in previous years.

Any supplier interested in supporting the event is being encouraged to contact the Car Dealer team on [email protected] or 020 8125 3880 as soon as possible.

CLICK HERE to nominate yourself for a Used Car Award – it only takes a few minutes