Dealership driver clocks up three decades at Bristol Street Motors

A legend of the industry has clocked up 30 years of service with Bristol Street Motors in Derby, but has no plans to retire just yet.

Tony Holloway has clocked up 30 years at the city’s Peugeot dealership, starting his career as the dealership’s main driver in 1994 at the wheel of a Peugeot 504 pick-up and two-wheel dolly, eventually moving on to a 7.5-tonne recovery truck with which he could carry two cars at once.

Tony, pictured above with Bristol Street Motors Derby Peugeot general manager Lee Clarke, has become known for going the extra mile – sometimes literally. His truck has doubled up as a 24-hour recovery vehicle, which has seen him rescuing customers in all kinds of situations.

‘It’s the people I work with and the customers that make it all worthwhile,’ said Tony. ‘I’ve met so many wonderful folks over the years, and some of them have been with me for so long that they feel more like old friends than customers. Quite a few even ask if I’m still here before they book anything, just to be sure I’ll be the one handling their vehicle.

‘I’ve seen families grow up, collecting cars for parents, then their kids, and even grandkids. It’s a special feeling, knowing they trust me to be there, and I think that loyalty is mutual.

‘It’s been such an interesting job that’s taken me all over the country. Some days I could be heading to Blackpool first thing in the morning to drop a vehicle off, or travelling by train to London to pick one up. It’s given me the chance to meet so many interesting people, and of course, drive some amazing cars!’

Lee Clarke, general manager at Bristol Street Motors Derby Peugeot, said: ‘Tony embodies Bristol Street Motors’ values of passion, respect, commitment and professionalism.

‘He’s incredibly hardworking, and whether it’s a trip down the road or across the country, he’ll get the job done. His motto, ‘It’s only down the road,’ has become the team’s motto – he will quite literally go the extra mile to make sure customers are well taken care of!’