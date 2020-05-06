Automotive retail chain Drive Vauxhall has signed up the WMS Group to provide its warranties.

In a statement, Drive Vauxhall joint managing directors Rob Keenan and Stuart Harrison praised the levels of service, including its 24/7 claims support plus 24-hour claim payment turnaround, saying: ‘We believe we have not just found a warranty supplier but a key partner that will help our business grow tremendously over the next few years.’

WMS Group account manager Robert Maybank said: ‘When I spoke to Stuart and Rob at Drive Vauxhall Group, it was clear that they were looking for a warranty provider that cared about their customers as much as Drive Vauxhall did.

‘The WMS Group prides itself on treating customers fairly and putting in place bespoke warranty solutions that work for our product partners and their customers.’

Craig Grant, commercial director of WMS Group, which has been crowned Warranty Provider of the Year at Car Dealer Power for five years running, added: ‘WMS Group fully understood the requirements of the Drive Vauxhall Group, and worked closely with the directors to tailor a bespoke programme suited to their business and, most importantly, their valued customers.’

The roll-out of the new warranty programme began in early March after dealership one-to-one training for sales and admin staff.

Keenan and Harrison said: ‘The initial feedback from staff and customers has been extremely positive, and we look forward to continuing our partnership with the WMS Group for many years to come, once we are able to recommence business after the countrywide lockdown is lifted.’

Drive Vauxhall, which has 15 dealerships, is one of the UK’s largest privately owned automotive retail groups and was recently named Vauxhall European Dealer Group of the Year.

