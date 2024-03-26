Eden Motor Group shines spotlight on best staff with Excellence Awards

Top-performing staff at Eden Motor Group have been honoured at the new and used car dealer chain’s Excellence Awards.

The event – recognising employees who went above and beyond the call of duty last year – saw 21 winners after being nominated by their colleagues.

The roles ranged from aftersales advisers to sales executives and across all age groups.

CEO Graeme Potts said: ‘These awards recognise excellence at the very top level across our company, and I hope that our partners, their family and friends are very proud of the recipients of the awards, who represent all of the family-led values we strive for.

‘The Excellence Awards bring to the fore the recognition that is very much a core to our company, rewarding colleagues for their efforts, attitudes and achievements, based on the values that are such an important part of Eden.’

He added: ‘We handed out 21 awards in total, but it could so easily have been 40 or 60, given the sheer number of people who were recommended by their colleagues.’

Among the winners were Mandy Usher, who took home the CEO’s Special Award for consistency, always supporting colleagues and management alike. Eden added that colleagues will always listen to her, and that she was an important part of the on-boarding process.

Other notable winners included sales administration manager Vicky Sherwood – the only employee who has won an award twice. She was recognised for her work ethic and meticulous attention to detail.

The company said: ‘Vicky has a personal passion for getting the job done, and her unrivalled dedication and organisational skills also earned her a well-deserved promotion from sales administration supervisor earlier this year.’

Eden’s youngest winner was 18-year-old Kian Crocombe, who is an apprentice at the Torbay Hyundai dealership.

Crocombe has been with the company for just over 18 months and, said Eden, had already made a big impression.

‘He’s willing to learn, does all the tasks asked of him without complaint and is extremely flexible to ensure our customers get the best possible service.

‘Kian has a great attitude and is a well-liked team player, as endorsed by his colleagues. He has a very bright future ahead of him,’ said the company.

Meanwhile, the Eden Torbay Hyundai showroom scooped the Dealership of the Year accolade.

All the winners were given an engraved crystal trophy as well as £500 cash, and were treated to a night away for them and a guest at the Elmers Court Hotel & Resort in Lymington, in the New Forest, where the awards were held.

The 2023 Eden Excellence Awards winners

Mandy Usher (Head Office) – Special Award

Barbara Manley (Exeter) – Aftersales Adviser

Brian Ellis (Reading Hyundai/Mazda) – Aftersales Adviser

Sandra Cockayne (Honiton) – Sales Executive

Matt Turner (Fareham) – Sales Executive

Mark Higham (Exeter) – Sales Executive

Aurora Sulaj (Reading Hyundai/Mazda) – Supervisor

Leeann Johnston (Christchurch) – Supervisor

Dean Hodge (Torbay Hyundai) – Technician

Steven Flowerdew (Basingstoke) – Technician

Steven Griffin (Fareham) – Technician

Wayne West (Fareham) – Technician

Kian Crocombe (Torbay Hyundai) – Apprentice

Laura Seczkowska (Central Support Team, previously 1Sale department) – CCC/Digital Team

Bradley Greene (Fareham & Newbury) – Manager

Craig McConnell (Reading) – Manager

Mike Taylor (Camberley & Christchurch) – Manager

Caroline Dixon (Head Office) – Central Support

Donna Taylor (Head Office) – Central Support

Jason Lilley (Head Office) – Central Support

Vicky Sherwood (1Admin) – Central Support

Eden Group represents seven brands across 21 dealerships in Hampshire, Dorset, Surrey, Berkshire, Oxfordshire, Wiltshire, Buckinghamshire, Somerset and Devon.

Pictured at top are the winners with Graeme Potts (front row, right)