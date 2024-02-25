Here are 10 top tips to improve your car dealership’s social media in 2024

Navigating social media in the motor trade can be a challenge.

That’s why we’ve compiled a list of tips to help dealers get the most out of it.

1) Create a social media content calendar for consistency

Posting regularly on your social media and in a steady manner is crucial.

Creating a content calendar will help you plan, organise and stay consistent.

In your content calendar, include a variety of content, such as highlighting new stock arrivals, providing behind-the-scenes glimpses and promoting special offers.

2) Timing is everything – best time to post

Timing your social posts when your audience is most active is crucial.

According to recent research, Facebook users are more active during the early morning, particularly between 8am and 9am, as well as in the afternoon, ranging from 1pm to 3pm.

We would recommend finding out when your followers are active on all the social media channels you use and timing your posts accordingly.

3) Reply to all to build customer trust

Remember that social media is a fast-moving two-way street, so respond to comments and direct messages from people as soon as you can.

Replying quickly to a customer who is looking to buy a car could be the difference between getting the sale or the customer buying from someone else!

4) Tell your dealership’s story with high-quality pictures

To set yourself apart from the typical style of images often captured for stock, consider filters or even brief, attention-grabbing videos with background music to get people’s attention.

In essence, do something different and more eye-catching than what your competitors do!

5) Collaborate with influencers

We have seen many dealers in the motor trade engage in collaborations with YouTube vloggers who have expertise in car and motorbike reviews, as well as other interests linked to the motor trade.

Influencers are always looking for content, and working with an influencer has the potential to increase the reach of your dealership to customers that might not follow you at no cost to yourself!

6) Mastering social media advertising

Advertising on social media is about understanding whom you want to target, where your potential customers are, the best time to activate your adverts, setting budgets that make sense and creating and posting adverts that get customers’ attention.

7) The FCA’s stance on promotional social media posts

Keeping yourself up to date with any regulatory developments can help you remain compliant and avoid any potential legal issues from your social media activities.

You can find out what the FCA is currently focused on here.

8) Always remember the FCA Consumer Duty in your social media posts

Just as the motor trade and social media constantly evolves, so do the responsibilities that come with it.

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) Consumer Duty is not just a buzzword – dealers must ensure that their online posts give customers all the facts they need to make informed decisions, especially when it comes to financial promotions.

9) Create a streamlined sign-off process

Establishing a thorough sign-off process helps keep your social posts consistent and professional.

Additionally, it plays a crucial role in guaranteeing that all financial promotions comply with the FCA’s expectations, as well as reducing the risk of posting errors such as grammar mistakes and non-compliant advertising.

10) Record and track your post’s performance

Consider keeping a record of your posts in a Word document or an Excel spreadsheet.

This not only provides a useful archive for any audits, but also allows you to track what works and what doesn’t.

First Response Finance is more than just a finance company. If you want to find out how we can also help you sell more cars to your sub-prime customers, contact us here to partner with First Response Finance.