JLR dealer does the heavy lifting with discounts for local gym members

One of the South Coast’s best-known family-owned dealer groups has hit on a new lifestyle marketing campaign by offering £500 worth of free accessories to members of a local gym.

Users of the David Lloyd health club in Poole are being offered £500 worth of accessories at the Hendy Jaguar Land Rover in Christchurch alongside the purchase of any new or used Jaguar or Land Rover.

The exclusive offer extends to both brands and will include factory orders for later delivery, such as the new Range Rover Sport, as well as established popular models including the Jaguar F-Type, Land Rover Defender and Land Rover Discovery.

The offer comes as part of a new partnership between the Car Dealer Top 100 group and David Lloyd Poole and will last for 12 months, to coincide with Hendy’s sponsorship of local Premiership football team AFC Bournemouth.

Andy Grant, head of brand performance for JLR at Hendy Group, said: ‘Working with local brands helps us connect with our local community, and we continue to work with many businesses who share our family ethos.

‘We look forward to welcoming David Lloyd Poole customers to our Christchurch JLR dealership and helping them on their next car-buying journey.’

Hendy Group represents 24 manufacturers across 80 sites along the south coast of England, and has been a staple of the business community in the area for 165 years.

As well as its latest initiative, the dealer group is a long-term partner of Hampshire County Cricket Club.

The outfit’s annual accounts for 2023 are expected soon with bosses hoping to build on last year’s EBITDA figure of £25.87m.