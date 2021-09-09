Lookers announces recruitment drive following news of record-breaking profit

Lookers has announced a major recruitment drive for technicians after the dealer group posted a record-breaking profit for the first half of the year.

The Car Dealer Top 100 firm says it is looking to hire 100 new technicians to work across its network in the UK and Ireland.

Bosses are looking for ‘tech-savvy and innovatively minded applicants’ with a basic salary ranging from £26,000 to £40,000.

The news comes as the firm announced a record first half year underlying profit of £50.3m.

The company has also pledged to pay back the £4.1m it received from the government in the form of furlough payments.

Successful applicants for the technician roles will benefit from ongoing, best-in-class skills development, training and flexible working.

Other benefits include access to health and wellbeing support and enhanced maternity and paternity allowances.

Chris Whitaker, Lookers’ chief people officer, said: ‘At Lookers, we recognise that it’s our people who drive our success and investing in our future skilled and graduate talent is a key priority for us.

‘Over many years, we’ve focused on cultivating an inclusive, diverse work culture and transformed our employee programme to lead the sector in terms of benefits to provide a really great place to work.

‘With a strong focus on health and wellbeing and driving employees forward, we’re all about progression and providing career development opportunities – that’s why we’ve revamped our training programme to incorporate additional modules, including a focus on electric vehicles to future-proof technicians for the electric vehicle revolution.’

As well as 100 technicians, Lookers has also committed to adding a further 180 apprentices in the next year.

Apprentices will join the business across a variety of roles, including parts advisors, service technicians and customer service advisors.

Duncan McPhee, Lookers’ chief operating officer said: ‘The UK motoring industry is at an exciting stage of growth and we’re experiencing a welcome surge in demand for both new and used vehicles, as well as increasing enquiries for next-generation electric vehicles as a result of advancing technology and climate-friendly regulations, which are forcing a rapid change in mindset.

‘The opportunities for skilled, experienced and graduate employees has never been greater and we’re proud to be offering real and substantive salaries, benefits and an unrivalled friendly, supportive working environment to every new recruit.

‘Lookers is future-focused, and we want more people to join us on our journey.’