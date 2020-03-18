Manheim to close auction halls in response to coronavirus with sales to go fully online instead

MANHEIM is to shut its UK 16 auction centres temporarily as of Monday because of the coronavirus pandemic and hold sales for account holders via its Simulcast platform instead.

The Cox Automotive subsidiary made the announcement today on its website, with Cox Automotive UK chief executive Martin Forbes explaining that the decision had been taken after monitoring government advice and following its recommendations.

Restrictions will also be in place on customers going to sites to pay for or collect vehicles. Each auction centre will have a controlled ‘handover’ location for physical paperwork and payment exchange, as well as for collecting vehicles.

In addition, Simulcast and Manheim Online fees will be waived as of tomorrow.

Forbes said: ‘Members of the public will no longer be able to attend or buy at the auction whilst these restrictions remain in place. We believe that this change is the right thing to do as a temporary measure as the health, safety and well-being of our employees, customers and partners remains our top priority.’

Fresh stock is still arriving daily, meaning the auction calendar will continue as planned. More ‘virtual’ auctions and online-only events are in the pipeline, and Forbes added: ‘On a personal note, please be assured that myself and the team are committed to keeping the wholesale market moving and are working together with our customers during this unprecedented situation.’

