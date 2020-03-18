Dealers offered free guide to short-term business planning as coronavirus crisis continues

CAR dealers are being offered a free guide to short-term action planning in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

With automotive retailers not only facing a fall in customer visits as well as having to make various large payments such as tax in the next few weeks, MHA MacIntyre Hudson – a national network of chartered accountants, tax and business advisers – has published a downloadable 12-page document compiled by its motor advisory team to help dealers try to avert a potential ‘liquidity and funding crisis’.

It adds that potential financial support is available for businesses, and areas the document covers include cashflow forecasting, deferral of mortgage payments, tax savings, plus maximising sales and aftersales revenue.

The PDF can be downloaded via this link.

It comes as ecommerce specialist SilverBullet is offering dealers a three-month free trial of its product, in association with Peter Vardy, to help dealerships connect online with customers who don’t want to travel to them.

