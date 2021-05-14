Milestone for Mann Island Finance as it hits the £1bn lending mark

Mann Island Finance is celebrating notching up £1bn of lending.

The money milestone was reached at Alpha Motors in Wigan, and to celebrate the moment, Mann Island Finance managing director John Hughes presented the customer with a voucher for their vehicle’s first service.

He said: ‘Over the difficult past year, we stood side by side with our dealers and customers.

‘We stayed open, kept lending and provided rapid forbearance support for people who wanted such help.

‘Our loyalty to them was rewarded by growth that saw us double our market share.’

Mann Island Finance, which has its headquarters in Liverpool, was founded in 1991 and bought by Investec Bank in 2014.

Hughes added: ‘Having joined the business back in 2000, when Mann Island was a finance broker, the position we find ourselves in today as a rapidly growing challenger finance business is not one I had foreseen back then.

‘It is true to say we have come a long way, but it is also true that, alongside the backing of our parent, Investec Bank, so much of our success as a lender relies upon the “can-do” culture that made Mann Island a success as a broker.

‘We are committed to working harder to help our customers.’

