Motor Show Despatch: If you’re not worried about Chinese car makers yet – then you very much should be

The winds of change have been blowing gently through the motor industry for a few years now, but after a near-20,000 mile trip across the world, I can feel a hurricane brewing.

Before and after Easter I travelled to two motor shows, on two different continents, in New York and Shanghai – and now, more than ever, I’m convinced one of those super powers will rule the automotive industry.

You could argue America lost its domination of the global car industry some time ago but, in my opinion, the Chinese will soon overtake them, the Europeans, Japanese and the Koreans. Well, in fact, overtake everyone.

While Trump and his tariffs may be trying to reset relationships with trading partners, in the hope that manufacturers will relocate their bases to the States, these futile efforts are really too little too late.

China will be – if it is not already – the dominant force in the automotive industry. The state has watched as the Japanese, and then the Koreans, entered car markets around the world and built huge businesses.

It’s learned from their mistakes, copied their successful tactics, and is ready to take up the number one spot.

Nowhere was this more apparent than in the sweaty halls of the Shanghai motor show (pictured top).

This was my first time in China, hosted by the largest automotive exporter, Chery. Last year, it shipped 1.14m cars across the world.

The car firm launched Omoda in October 2024, and Jaecoo in January 2025, in the UK and is rapidly gaining traction.

From a standing start here it sold 3,629 cars last year and this year has already doubled that, registering nearly 6,500 cars in the first quarter.

Think of Chery as a Stellantis, or VW Group. It operates several brands including cars badged with its own name, those already mentioned, as well as many others that are yet to make it to the UK including Lepas, Jetour, Exeed, iCar (below), Luxeed and others.

At the Shanghai show Chery took up the large proportion of an entire hall with huge stands for its brands. This is a very serious company with big ambitions.

‘The Trump tariffs mean we are focussed on other markets at the moment – the UK is critical,’ said one Chinese executive.

As I wandered around the huge halls of the show, packed with people, it dawned on me that this is the automotive industry now – this is the future. If you were in any doubt as to how serious the Chinese are, just one look around this show would tell you all you needed to know.

There were brands I knew – Bentley, BMW, Mercedes – showing off their latest models far, far from home. And there were countless brands I didn’t recognise, all showcasing new models that looked just as good as anything you’d find on British roads right now.

While some Chinese brands are always making waves in the UK, there are many more waiting in the wings, watching to see how things pan out. What we have now is just the start.

Just look at the success BYD has made of the UK so far. Already in the first quarter of this year it has sold more cars than it did in the whole of 2024.

Deploying the same marketing tactics of the Koreans – long warranties and cheap finance deals – the Chinese are on the rampage.

I can’t help thinking the European car makers really have been asleep at the wheel. While car fans might have some questions about Chinese models, most normal car buyers couldn’t care less who made the SUV they’re driving around in. All they want is something that looks stylish, has great tech and doesn’t cost the earth – and the Chinese have all that sewn up.

A week before I had been in New York for the motor show there and it was a disappointment. The halls were practically empty (above) when compared to its Chinese rival and there were few cars of note that would be of any interest for UK buyers.

While the Shanghai show was spread over eight halls, New York had one.

Cars of note were reserved for a handful of Korean models and two Subarus. It says a lot when you have to include two models from Subaru in a round-up of the best cars of the show. They’re hardly what you’d call ‘mainstream’.

Back in China, I got the chance to try one of Omoda’s latest models. It was the first time I’d been behind the wheel of one and I was surprised at the quality, the multimedia screen was huge and easy to use and the interior felt Lexus-like in its quality (yes, really). I was seriously impressed.

When you stack up what you get from Chinese cars, the deals really are too good to ignore. They’re usually considerably cheaper than equivalents from mainstream manufacturers and Omodas, for example, even come with a seven-year, 100,000 mile warranty and free RAC breakdown cover for the duration. That’s a compelling offer.

Make no mistake, the superpowers of the automotive world reside firmly in the East and from what I’ve seen the sands are shiting incredibly fast.

There are car manufacturers operating here that really won’t know what’s hit them. They think consumers will care too much about the badge on the front of their cars to ditch the tried and tested car marques and go for something new. How wrong they are.

If I was sat in the boardroom of one of these legacy car makers I would be very worried indeed. In five years time, the automotive landscape in the UK is set to look very different indeed. And not everyone will make it out alive.