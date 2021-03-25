Used car supermarket Motorpoint has been selected by Birmingham City Council to deliver the city’s Clean Air Zone’s Scrappage and Travel Scheme.

From June, the tenth most profitable dealer group in the UK – according to our Car Dealer Top 100 list (which uses EBITDA as a benchmark) – will help motorists scrap their old car for a cleaner one.

Motorpoint, which has sites in Aston and Oldbury in the area, will begin offering eligible people working in the Clean Air Zone the chance to scrap their old car and receive government funding towards a new vehicle that meets the zone’s emission standards.

The Clean Air Zone Scrappage and Travel Scheme enables people who work in the zone and who earn less than £30,000 a year to scrap a vehicle that would be subject to the daily fee from June 1, 2021.

In exchange, they will receive £2,000 credit towards a compliant vehicle from Motorpoint or £2,000 in a ‘mobility’ credit to use on public transport via Swift Card with Transport for West Midlands.

Kevin Cartwright, general manager of Motorpoint Birmingham and Oldbury, said: ‘We are proud to have been given the opportunity to support the Clean Air Zone’s Scrappage and Travel Scheme and through it help play our part in reducing the level of nitrogen dioxide emissions in Birmingham.

‘Motorpoint has thousands of low mileage, nearly new, Clean Air Zone compliant vehicles in stock to ensure there is something to suit all tastes and budgets, and all are available with our same day driveaway service, which means customers can choose, buy and drive away in just over an hour from either our Birmingham or Oldbury stores.’

Steve Arnold, head of the Clean Air Zone at Birmingham City Council, added: ‘We have had a high number of workers who have registered an interest the Scrappage and Travel Scheme so today’s announcement will spark huge excitement amongst city centre workers.

‘Motorpoint has thousands of vehicles to choose from, all of which will meet Clean Air Zone emission standards.

‘We are continuing to take expressions of interest in the scheme through www.brumbreathes.co.uk and we expect to be able to accept full applications shortly.

‘In the meantime, we are encouraging workers who may qualify for this scheme to also apply for a temporary exemption permit so that their existing vehicle will not be subject to the charge when the zone launches on June 1, this year.’