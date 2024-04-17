Nissan reveals new Qashqai for 2024 with bold look and improved technology

Nissan has lifted the lid on the new Qashqai with an updated look, improved on-board tech and a new specification level added to the popular crossover.

In its lifetime, 350,000 Qashqai models have been sold in Europe and Nissan will be hoping this new model will continue its success.

The most noticeable change is the new exterior. The new angular design and sharp lines around the grille and headlights follows closer with the current Ariya’s look while keeping it clear this is a Qashqai.

Customers looking for an even bolder look can choose the new N-Design grade. The lower body portion below the doors and the wheel arches are body-coloured on this new specification level, and they also get a new 20-inch wheel design.

Inside the interior of the Qashqai has also been rejuvenated with a modern new design, improved tech and the option for upgraded materials.

Nissan have also added built-in Google, meaning Google Maps are available and once logged in owners can have access to their own favourite locations.

The Qashqai will be available as a mild hybrid with or Nissan’s e-Power full hybrid.

Matthew Weaver, vice president for Nissan Design Europe said: ‘The new face of Qashqai has a more technical appearance, with more texture and eye-catching detailing.

‘We were inspired by traditional Japanese battle costumes which combines craftsmanship with muscularity.

‘We’ve worked hard with our colleagues on the front and rear lighting, giving a technical and precise impression which integrates seamlessly. Inside, the new materials and ambient lighting elevate the on-board experience even further.

‘Overall, we’re convinced crossover-buyers will love the results.’