Nov 13: First Remembrance Day service for Charles as King; Hunt’s ‘Scrooge’ plan; Tax havens crackdown urged; Renault revises LCV range

King to lead first Remembrance Day service since death of the Queen

The nation will fall silent later today as the King leads the Remembrance Day service for the first time as monarch.

A two-minute silence will take place across the UK at 11am and wreaths will be laid by members of the royal family, senior politicians and faith representatives at the Cenotaph in London.

Charles will lay a new poppy wreath incorporating a ribbon of his racing colours, with the design a tribute to the ones used by both his late mother and his grandfather George VI.

I’m Scrooge with a plan to save Christmas by beating inflation, says Hunt

Jeremy Hunt has declared he is ‘Scrooge’ out to save Christmas as he warned of ‘horrible decisions’ on tax and spending to crack down on inflation and restore stability to shorten a recession he said was made in Russia.

The chancellor told the Sunday Times he would be prioritising ‘honesty’ and ‘sound money’, whereby people with the broadest shoulders will bear the brunt of rising costs to help balance the books.

He suggested that he will not be pulling any rabbits out of the hat when he delivers his highly anticipated autumn statement on Thursday, insisting the British public want the Tories to be trustworthy rather than popular.

PM urged to crack down on UK-based firms stashing profits in tax havens

Rishi Sunak is being urged to act immediately to crack down on UK-based firms stashing their profits in overseas tax havens, in a move Labour claims would raise as much as £7bn per year.

Sir Keir Starmer’s party wants the PM to implement a ‘multi-national top-up tax’ in line with reforms agreed by the G20 in 2021.

Under the plans, major companies with their headquarters in the UK would have to pay an effective rate of 15 per cent on any profits they make in other jurisdictions around the world. Draft legislation was published in July 2022 but the proposals are yet to be laid in Parliament.

Health secretary says nurses’ pay demands ‘neither reasonable nor affordable’

Pay demands from the union representing nurses are ‘neither reasonable nor affordable’ amid the threat of strike action, the health secretary has said.

Steve Barclay said he was ‘saddened’ by the proposed industrial action by the Royal College of Nursing, which he said was in ‘nobody’s best interests’.

He is resisting negotiating on pay, with the union demanding an increase of at least 15 per cent compared with the £1,400 rise awarded earlier this year.

Ofgem failures ‘come at considerable cost’ to households – watchdog

Ofgem’s failures to effectively regulate energy suppliers as far back as 2018 have ‘come at a considerable cost’ to households, the spending watchdog has said.

Despite problems with the financial resilience of energy retailers emerging in 2018, Ofgem didn’t tighten requirements for new suppliers until 2019 or for existing suppliers until 2021, by which point wholesale gas and electricity prices had increased to unprecedented levels, the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) said.

Some 29 energy suppliers have failed since July last year, affecting around four million households. Customers have been left to pick up the £2.7bn cost of the failures at an extra £94 per household – a cost that will ‘very likely increase’, the PAC said in a report.

Figures set to show 40,000 migrant crossings into UK this year

More than 40,000 migrants have crossed the English Channel into the UK so far this year, government figures are expected to show today.

The provisional total of arrivals for 2022 had been 39,913 before the weekend, with further crossings yesterday likely to set a new milestone.

Border Force officials could be seen bringing groups of people ashore at Dover during the day, marking the first arrivals since October 31 after a spell of bad weather.

Renault revises LCV range with simplified trims and price reductions

Renault has simplified its LCV range with a revised trim line-up while bringing in a number of price reductions.

From 2023, all vehicles in the range will take on the same model structure as the latest Kangoo, with Start, Advance, Extra and Extra Sport specifications now available.

With these changes, Renault has reduced the 161 previously available offerings to a core of 100 models, with prices for the Kangoo now starting from £17,650 ex VAT.

Kate Winslet gives £17,000 to help pay life support fuel costs of 12-year-old girl

A mother facing soaring energy bills because of the cost of running her daughter’s life support has received a £17,000 donation from Kate Winslet.

Carolynne Hunter’s 12-year-old daughter Freya has severe complex health problems and disabilities, is non-verbal and blind, and requires full-time oxygen and at-home nursing care.

Ms Hunter, 49, from Tillicoultry, launched a GoFundMe fundraiser earlier this week and just days into the campaign, which had a £20,000 goal, a £17,000 donation marked ‘Kate Winslet and family’ was paid to the fundraiser – and has been confirmed as a contribution from the actress.

Weather outlook

Fog and mist will be slow to lift in parts of the north-east but elsewhere it’ll be sunnier, says BBC Weather. However, Northern Ireland will have rain and cloud in the afternoon.

Monday will see rain gradually move eastwards across the UK, becoming patchy and light as it reaches central and eastern areas during the afternoon. The west will have sunny spells later.