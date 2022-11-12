Log in

News

Police hunt yobs who ransacked used car dealership twice in two days

  • Gang stole keys and vehicles from Solid Cars in East Lothian
  • Group destroyed doors, windows and metal fence during back-to-back break-ins
  • Boss tells of shock and stress over incidents
Advert

Time 7:00 am, November 12, 2022

A Scottish used car dealer has spoken out in a bid to track down a gang who ransacked his business twice in as many nights.

Gurinder Singh, of Solid Cars in East Lothian, saw his showroom turned into a scene of destruction after the yobs broke in on consecutive days.

The group smashed windows, tore down metal fencing and broke several doors as they bombarded their way through the Wallyford Industrial Estate site, where the showroom has been for six years.

Advert

They also stole close to every set of car keys as well as three vehicles, which have since been recovered by police, Edinburgh Live reported.

On the first occasion, the thieves broke into the site between 1am and 2am on October 31 before switching off the CCTV.

The incident was reported to police, who issued a public plea for information but the gang struck again on November 1.

Advert

Singh, who says the experience has left him shocked and stressed, hopes the perpetrators are caught before they can target another business such as his.

He said: ‘I don’t want to be targeted again. I don’t know why they attacked our business. We’ve never had anything like this happen before.

‘There might be others in the community at risk.

‘They were in the building for three hours the first night and they broke three doors. Then they tore out our fence.

‘That’s not an easy job – it takes time and effort. It obviously doesn’t feel great, but there is not much to do about it.

‘We hope the police do something and catch the people responsible.’

The two incidents are now under investigation by police, who are asking anyone with information to come forward.

Det Con Steven Neill, from Dalkeith CID, said: ‘We are carrying out extensive inquiries into this break-in and are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

‘If you believe you can assist our inquiries, or have potential CCTV or dashcam footage from the area, please call police on 101, quoting incident 0834 of 31 October.

‘Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 if you wish to remain anonymous.’

The investigation continues.

All images copyright © Gurinder Singh and used with permission.

Jack Williams's avatar

Jack joined the Car Dealer team in 2021 as a staff writer. He previously worked as a national newspaper journalist for BNPS Press Agency. He has provided news and motoring stories for a number of national publications including The Sun, The Times and The Daily Mirror.

More stories...

Advert

The latest...

Check out...

Account links...

Car Dealer Magazine

© Blackball Media 2021

Server 51