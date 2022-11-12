Log in

Plans submitted for new car showroom in Morecambe

  • Developers submit plans for site of Lancaster Volkswagen
  • New building would house three brands if given green light
  • Final decision to be made by city council at a later date
Time 8:32 am, November 12, 2022

Plans for a new car dealership in Morecambe have been submitted to the local planning committee.

If approved, the proposals will see a new showroom built on the site of Lancaster Volkswagen, which would become the home of Automart Sales.

Automart is currently operating out of a temporary home on the site but the new development would give it a permanent base from which to expand.

A further two – as yet unnamed – brands would also be housed in the new building.

The designs, by architects Damson Consultancy Ltd, show new employment units as well as the car showroom.

They also include plans for ancillary buildings, roads, service areas, parking and associated site works.

At the back would be space for valeting and a car wash, the Lancaster Guardian reports.

A new access road would also be built to make the site easier to reach, as well as a new footpath.

The final decision will be made by the planning committee at Lancaster City Council at a later date.

