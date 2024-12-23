Pat Kirk Nissan Christmas jumper day raises funds for local charity

Staff at a Nissan dealership in County Tyrone have been getting in the festive spirit as they wore seasonal sweaters for charity.

Pat Kirk Nissan organised a special Christmas jumper day to raise money for local causes earlier this month.

The dealership on Brookmount Road, Omagh, raised £250 for charity Kindness of Strangers, which provides vital support for low-income families and individuals across Northern Ireland.

The sum donated by members of staff was matched by the directors of Pat Kirk Ltd., meaning that in total £500 was donated to the organisation.

The charity also runs a number of charity shops in locations such as Omagh and Strabane.

The money will be used to buy Christmas presents for disadvantaged children in the local area.

A spokesperson for Pat Kirk Nissan said: ‘We were delighted to be able to raise so much money for Kindness of Strangers.

‘It really is a fantastic organisation and does a lot of great work with people who need a little support not just during the festive season, but throughout the year.

‘Every child deserves a present at Christmas and we hope that our donation to Kindness of Strangers will make a difference to as many young lives as possible.

‘Merry Christmas!’