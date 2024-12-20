Out now: Issue 202 features Car Dealer Used Car Awards, Jag Type 00, Top 100 and more!

Our last issue of the year has just ben published – and it’s a very special magazine.

The Car Dealer Used Car Awards 2024 was a party like no other. Every year it’s a wonderful celebration of the one of the best sectors in the business – the used car industry.

In this issue, we reveal every single winner in a special 52-page section dedicated to the Used Car Awards.

The magazine is completely free of charge to read.

Here’s what’s inside…

Used Car Awards

Every single winner and highly commended award winners are revealed in a 52-page special section.

James’s Views On The News

Car Dealer editor-in-chief James Baggott publishes a weekly briefing for time-poor industry executives in which he gives his thoughts on the hottest stories.

To get the newsletter, you simply need to be a subscriber on Substack – click on this link to find out how. Meanwhile, we present some of his latest opinions in the new edition of the magazine.

Spotlight – Jaguar Type 00

It was the car reveal of December, and in this issue we highlight the car’s amazing features, plus James Baggott reveals what went on at the car’s unveiling in a behind-the-scenes column.

Top 100

If the Used Car Awards wasn’t enough, we also revealed the Top 100 most profitable car dealers in the UK. This special list is a must-read.

Round-ups

This month’s News Digest brings you three pages crammed with summaries of some of the biggest stories from across the automotive industry. To read them in full, just click on the boxes!

In addition, we take a look at what car manufacturers have been up to recently.

Also inside…

We have the latest news in the world of finance, highlights from our Car Dealer Live videos and Podcasts, and updates on our fleet of long-termer.

This is just a taste of what’s in issue 202 of Car Dealer – which you can read and download for free via Issuu.

