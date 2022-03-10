Online platform PistonHeads launches updated classified site for improved experience

PistonHeads has unveiled its new classified search pages, which aim to make buying a used car easier than ever before.

The online platform, which is owned by CarGurus, says the updates will give users a ‘quicker, easier and more enjoyable experience’.

The upgrade has been carried out as part of an ongoing investment programme in PistonHeads by CarGurus, following its acquisition in 2019.

The Car Dealer Podcast sponsor says the classified search capabilities have been ‘rebuilt from the ground up’ to improve and speed up the browsing experience on all devices.

The improved design has seen more than an 11 per cent uplift in leads to dealers on desktop since the turnaround.

Performance-oriented search filters let shoppers filter their search by engine size, aspiration, power, top speed and 0-62mph time, as well as the usual, less-exciting selections including age, mileage and price.

Filters can be added and cleared with a single click or tap, meaning there’s no need to go back and forth to change search terms.

As a feature unique to the PistonHeads classified pages, users can also filter for different makes and models in the same search, making it easier to compare adverts for several of their favourite cars at once in the results page.

This helps keep the decision-making process as easy as possible, as users can quickly check the availability, locations and prices of all of their shortlisted cars in one search.

As well as a complete visual and layout redesign of the pages, a nut and bolt restoration of the image gallery enables sellers to host larger photographs, with unlimited images for dealers and up to 99 pictures for private sellers.

The saved searched functionality has also been refined, meaning users can set the frequency of alerts for their bucket list car listings to as little as an hour from the advert going live.

Pete Dignan, head of consumer engagement from PistonHeads, said; ‘Since being acquired by CarGurus in 2019, our classifieds have been evolving so fast that we’ve churned out more updates than Lotus has Special Editions.

‘This year promises plenty more updates across the whole PistonHeads site, to make your reading, shopping, and sneaky lunchtime browsing experience better than ever.’