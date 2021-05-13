Owzat! Hendy extends partnership with Hampshire Cricket

Hendy Group has extended its partnership with Hampshire Cricket for the 2021 season.

Chief executive Paul Hendy said the start of the season coincided with the reopening of the groups showrooms following the latest lockdown, making its support of Hampshire Cricket the ideal chance to showcase the group’s expanding portfolio in the county.

‘We continue to add to our portfolio in Hampshire and our support of Hampshire Cricket enables us to spread the word about our operations locally.

‘At the end of last year we added Jaguar Land Rover in Southampton to the Hendy family and have recently opened new Renault, Dacia and Lotus dealerships in Eastleigh.’

Hendy Group’s existing portfolio in Hampshire also includes Ford, Honda, Mazda, Kia, Ford Commercial and its Car and Van Store.

The company has supported Hampshire Cricket and its players for a number of years and Hendy said he was delighted it could join forces again for 2021.

As part of the support, the first team players will have the Hendy name on their kit for the Men’s Royal London One Day Cup and T20 Vitality Blast, together with advertising in the ground and a social media presence.

Tom James, head of sales and commercial partnerships at the Ageas Bowl, which is the home of Hampshire Cricket, said: ‘We are delighted to welcome Hendy as a partner for the 2021 cricket season.

‘Hendy is a long-term supporter of both Hampshire Cricket and the Southern Vipers women’s cricket team, and we truly value our partnership.’