Scottish car dealer group Peter Vardy Group is wishing its employees a happy summer holiday with a campervan and motorhome purchased for them to use.

CEO of the group Peter Vardy posted on LinkedIn that he wanted to try and help his colleagues since there was a ‘lack of certainty around holidays’.

He praised those who work in the business for their hard work in difficult times and added that they were always looking for new ways to help.

The dealer group now has a Ford motorhome and Volkswagen camper that staff will be able to book using an app that will be launched this week.

The post read: ‘With a lack of certainty around holidays abroad this year we thought we would try to help our colleagues and have purchased two campervans/motorhomes for our team to use for their staycations.

‘It is our colleagues who make Peter Vardy Ltd, their performance in the face of adversity over the last year has been incredible so we are always thinking of new ways to help them and their families.

‘We have a booking app ready to launch this week and I can’t wait to see these campervans in use.

‘My kids and I spent a night in one of them…..it was great fun!’

Vardy has often talked about how important his staff are to the business and has concentrated on looking after them throughout the pandemic.

It’s also not the businesses first outside-the-box idea during the pandemic, with the it adding ‘sales chalets’ outside the showroom where customers could buy in December.

Vardy said at the time: ‘Ever since Covid struck at the beginning of the year, our first and overriding priority has been the safety and security of our valued guests and our colleagues.

‘Since both our dealership in Motherwell and the CarStore beside the M8 at Hillington in Glasgow fell into Tier 4, we came up with the idea of the chalets to allow our guests to continue to enjoy Scotland’s best car-buying experience.’