Redgate Lodge – Used Car Customer Care Winner 2024

Every year in the Used Car Awards this category is one of the most highly fought – and it’s Used Car Customer Care.

Our judges were looking for a first-rate website and a flawless mystery shopping experience delivered by polite and personable sales staff.

Two firms who scored very highly for their customer service were Alexanders Prestige and Prestige Diesels and Sports – both took home highly commended awards.

But the winner, Redgate Lodge, seriously impressed our mystery shoppers with a fast reply, friendly manner and excellent expertise. They have some simply amazing online reviews too!

Boss Scott Sibley was also highly commended in the Dealers’ Dealer of the Year category and the company has enjoyed plenty of success at The Brewery in previous years.

Ben Dewar, general manager at Redgate Lodge, said: ‘We were absolutely delighted to be nominated for the customer care award, and to win is an amazing feeling – simply fantastic.

‘Looking after our customers is the number-one priority for us. We always put them first and we make sure that every single customer has a positive and hassle-free experience – from the time they initially view a particular car, right through to the actual purchase.’

James Baggott, editor and founder of Car Dealer Magazine, said: ‘Many congratulations to the team at Redgate Lodge. They have triumphed in a category that was especially keenly contested this year so they should definitely feel proud of an amazing achievement.

‘Our judges simply loved their website and showroom and it’s clear that the team deliver a fantastic used car sales experience. Well done to everyone involved and many congratulations to Scott Sibley for his individual “highly commended” prize too!’

Awards night host Mike Brewer, said: ‘Quite often at the Used Car Awards, we say it was hard to decide the winner of a particular category.

‘However, Redgate Lodge made it easy for us in the Used Car Customer Care section this year. They ticked every box and got everything right. They’re entitled to feel super-proud of a banging result.’

Picture top: RAC Dealer network client director Dealer Lee Coomber and Mike Brewer present the award to the Redgate Lodge team