Renault reveals new electric vehicles planned to arrive before 2025 including recreation of the 4

  • Renault announces line up of 10 EVs, and seven will be badged Renault while the other three are believed to be Alpine models
  • The models are expected to arrive before 2025
  • So far the brand has announced 4ever recreation of the Renault 4

Time 5 mins ago

Renault has confirmed that it will be going into production with another recreation electric vehicle, this time with a new version of the 4.

The French brand revealed that there would be a line up of 10 new electric vehicles, of which the 4 and 5 will feature, to go on sale before 2025.

Seven of these will wear the Renault badge and the other three are expected to be part of Alpine’s range.

Renault CEO Luca de Meo confirmed the news, as well as revealing plans to revive the 4 nameplate as a small electric vehicle that will share parts with the 5. This model will be known as ‘4ever’.

Specifics are thin on the ground, but Autocar magazine reports that although the pair will share similar dimensions, the 5 will be pitched as a sporty hatchback, while the 4ever will be a compact crossover.

However, Renault has released a teaser image where it appears a van version of the 4 will also be made available.

The new electric vehicles will use Renault’s new CMF-BEV small car platform and will be built at a trio of factories in northern France, with a battery production plant set to open at one of these locations in 2024.

Renault says this production process will help to drive down costs, with the 5 likely to start below £20,000 once the plug-in car grant is applied.

