Conservative MP Ben Bradley has let slip the Treasury is set to announce a further £600m in funding for small businesses.

Aimed at those firms who have ‘fallen through the cracks’ with the support already announced, the new money could see businesses who pay their rates via their landlord and market traders who do not have a rates assessment get a £10,000 grant.

Many businesses, including those in multi-occupancy office spaces and business hubs, have missed out on £10,000 grants issued via their local councils as they do not appear on the rates list.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a Facebook statement last night, Ben Bradley, Conservative MP for Mansfield and Warsop, said: ‘Today the Treasury announced an additional £600m fund to support local small businesses that have fallen through the cracks in the support that is available.

‘This includes things like businesses who pay their Business Rates indirectly via their landlord rather than being on the rates list themselves or market traders who don’t have their own rates assessment, which means in both cases they missed out on the original grants.’

Car Dealer Magazine contacted the Treasury and the Department for Business, Energy, Innovation & Skills (BEIS) on Saturday who said no official announcement had yet been made.

However, it is believed that one is imminent.

Bradley added: ‘It’s great to see the government acting to fill some of these gaps. The council will need to set up a new payment system to administer the grants, so they are not available immediately.’

Many small businesses had missed out on the payments distributed via their local council. Car Dealer Magazine publisher Blackball Media was one of them.

The publisher’s office is based on land owned by another company and rent includes a proportion of rates. However, Gosport Borough Council could not issue the £10,000 grant as the business did not appear on the rates assessment list.

ADVERTISEMENT

There will be many businesses across the country in similar situations – and it is these small firms that need the grants desperately.

The government departments responsible for the scheme have been contacted and we are awaiting comment.

More: Chancellor backs £50,000 loans to small businesses

More: Bounce back loan rate to be pegged at 2.5 per cent