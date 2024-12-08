Snows Accident Repair Centre – Service and Repair Outlet Winner 2024

The very best used car dealerships know that looking after your own prep as well as offering servicing and repair to your customers is vital to your bottom line.

And in this category, we aim to celebrate the very best businesses that look after their customers and their cars to the highest standards.

Our judges were not only looking for consistently high scores in online reviews, they also wanted to see a great website, friendly phone manners and a high quality of service when we mystery shopped them.

Of the firms that impressed our judges, two really stood out and took home highly commended awards – Greg Mitchell Motors and Carite Service Centre.

However the winner, Snows Accident Repair Centre, has impressive feedback online and wowed our mystery shoppers with excellent service.

The operation is part of the equally successful and highly regarded south coast-based Snows Motor Group, and took on its name in 2019 and is one of the best in the business.

Carite Service Centre

Greg Mitchell Motors

Grimsdyke Service Station

Maple Garage

Snows Accident Repair Centre

Collecting the award, Dan Bush, general manager, said: ‘I’m very proud to have picked up this award – not just for me but for our whole team. I’d like to pay tribute to them all and say a huge thank you for their efforts throughout the year.’

He added: ‘We do our utmost to look after our customers – our job is to be reassuring and kind to people who are making a stress purchase after an accident. Once you’ve convinced somebody you can restore their car to its former glory, carrying out the work is fairly straightforward – it’s what we’re experts in, after all.’

James Baggott, editor and founder of Car Dealer Magazine, said: ‘Many congratulations to the team at the Snows Accident Repair Centre. During the judging process, we discovered it’s an outfit where quality is the watchword.

‘That encompasses the quality of the work carried out on the vehicles in their care and the high level of consideration and attention shown towards customers. Many of them may be feeling somewhat anxious, having recently been involved in a motoring mishap, of course.’

Awards night host Mike Brewer said: ‘Quite often at the Car Dealer Magazine Used Car Awards, we say it was a difficult decision to decide the winner in a particular category.

‘However, the Snows Accident Repair Centre made it relatively easy for us in the Service and Repair Outlet section this year – they ticked every box and got everything right. This is a banging result for everyone involved so well done all.’

Picture top: Snows Accident Repair Centre’s Dan Bush collects the award from Mike and Michelle Brewer