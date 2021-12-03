Subaru appoints new UK MD as part of major management reshuffle

Subaru confirmed the appointment of a new managing director as part of a major management reshuffle.

Pat Brown arrives in the UK with a wealth of experience, including a stint as MD of Citroen in the Republic of Ireland from 2017.

During his time in the Emerald Isle, he also worked as head of the Subaru operation in Ireland, having been appointed in 2019.

Before joining Subaru, he spent seven years with Volkswagen Group in Ireland, where he held numerous senior roles.

On his latest appointment, Brown said: ‘Subaru is a superb brand with a great team and dealer network, we are already making it stronger with some fantastic products coming along that will give Subaru an even broader appeal.’

Elsewhere, Kevin Hilliard, who joins Subaru as brand director (Subaru UK & Subaru Irl).

Hilliard has worked in the automotive industry for 38 years and has enjoyed stints with several dealer groups, manufacturers and distributors.

He said: ‘Subaru has one of the most loyal customer followings of all the mainstream brands.

‘The last couple of years have proved challenging for all manufacturers but the future is looking very bright for Subaru with a new vehicle and model enhancements across the range.’

The shake up also sees Bryan Cliff appointed to the position of events & PR manager, taking on the responsibility for all aspects of the events & PR operations including media enquiries and press fleet management along with the Subaru events activities.

With over twenty-four years of experience in the automotive industry, Cliff has spent much of his career with Vauxhall Motors in the UK, fulfilling numerous roles, including his most recent position as events manager.

Commenting on the appointment, Ryan, added: ‘Everyone here at Subaru UK is very much looking forward to welcoming Bryan to the team.

‘He brings a wealth of wide-ranging experience to the position and will only enhance what is already a fantastic team.’

Cliff himself said: ‘This is an extremely exciting time to join such a prestigious company with a brand-new model coming in 2022.

‘The announcement that Subaru will be entering the electrified market, with the all-electric Solterra, is just another reason to join this much-loved brand.’