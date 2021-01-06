Tesla’s Model 3 led the new car sales charts in December 2020, the latest Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) data reveals.

The smallest model in the Tesla model range notched up 5,798 registrations, and pushed perennial favourites the Ford Fiesta and Vauxhall’s Corsa down into third and sixth places respectively.

December marked the second time the Model 3 topped the registrations chart in 2020, having previously been April’s best-selling new car.

It was a top month for electric cars as the Volkswagen ID.3 – which only arrived in Britain in the summer – finished in fourth place.

Overall, pure electric cars accounted for 16.5 per cent of all 132,682 registrations in December 2020.

The Volkswagen Golf finished in second place with 4,470 registrations, the Fiesta was fourth notching up 3,367 and fifth place went to the Nissan Qashqai with 3,109 registrations.

The rest of the top 10 was made of of the Corsa in sixth (3,029), followed by the Volvo XC40 (2,909), Mercedes-Benz A-Class (2,761), Ford Puma (2,600) and the Mini (2,532).

New car registrations dropped by nearly 30 per cent in 2020