UK’s biggest car dealers saw stock levels drop last month despite slight increase in sales

Supply concerns got even worse for the UK’s top 200 dealers last month with stock levels dropping once again.

Data from our used car partner CarCondor.co.uk showed that new stock levels dropped by 4.84 per cent from an average of 167,942 in June to 159,813 in July.

That follows numerous reports from dealer groups that stock headaches are continuing to impact profits despite a rise in new car production.

However, away from stock concerns, the market as a whole did show signs of much-needed stability with sales of second-hand cars rising to 168,283.

That figure represents a 3.16 per cent increase on last month’s 163,126, which was itself down on slightly down on May’s result of 164,138.

Elsewhere in July, revenue rose for the Top 200 dealers with companies raking in a combined £3.56bn from used car sales compared to £3.47bn in June – an increase of 2.57 per cent.

Arnold Clark remained the most stocked dealer in the 200-strong list, with an average of 23,232 second-hand cars in stock, a slight fall on last month’s 23,875.

Sytner moved into second place with 8,372, going ahead of Marshall which had 7,798, while Car Shop and Evans Halshaw took fourth and fifth with 7,798 and 7,643 used cars in stock, respectively.

When it came to the online disruptors, Cinch remained in ninth with 6,245, while Cazoo dropped to 13th with 3,991 cars in stock.

The full list can be viewed below – members of the Car Dealer website can access the data as part of their membership.