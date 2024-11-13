Used car dealership temporarily closes its doors amid string of customer complaints

Bosses at a Greater Manchester used car dealership say the business is not shutting down, despite its doors being closed with stock cleared out.

Customers were left in limbo last Tuesday (Nov 5) when The Car Group suddenly shut up shop without warning, but directors say the measure is only temporary.

It comes amid mounting complaints from customers, some of whom are owed thousands of pounds by the business.

The Oldham Times reports that one customer, Sarah Sykes, and her husband from Halifax, part-exchanged their car with The Car Group nearly one month ago and are still owed more than £4,000.

She said: ‘The whole thing has been a shambles. We were told the car had been serviced but it hadn’t. There were problems with a faulty light, air filters, oil and coolant, a leaking radiator and all the tyres need replacing.’

‘When I complained, they repaired it but we are still having issues with the car so it was booked back in for tomorrow (November 8) but they cancelled the appointment.

‘We were told it would take five to 10 working days for the money to go into the bank but still haven’t had it. I kept calling and couldn’t get through.

‘I was eventually told that the accounts person was off sick. They have been a nightmare to get in touch.

‘We have been passed from pillar to post and are being fobbed off.

‘I rang again on Monday and was told it was closed temporarily. They have said that they will pay us but they don’t know when.

‘I have reported it to Trading Standards but the lack of communication is worrying.’

The paper also spoke to disgruntled punter, Paul Levin, who’s daughter-in-law bought a car from the dealership in March and was left with an £18,000 repair bill.

Explaining the situation, Levin said: ‘She paid around £29,000 for a Land Rover that had 33,000 miles on the clock.

‘I was driving it to Nottingham, where I live, and it began pouring with smoke. A police officer saw it and advised me to get it looked at immediately.

‘I took it to a nearby specialist who advised it needed a new engine, among several other things.

‘I spoke to The Car Group who told me they could find a cheaper engine and that’s when alarm bells started ringing for me.’

He added: ‘After three months, seven hours of calls and three visits, I managed to unwind the finance agreement and get my daughter-in-law’s deposit paid back.

‘Everything just felt odd from the start to the end. I feel sorry for people who may have the wool pulled over their eyes.’

The Car Group, of Derby Way, Bury, is still listed as an active company with Companies House and is an appointed representative of Ingeni Services Group.

The company refers to itself as having ‘the UK’s largest indoor heated showroom’ and director Raza Habib says the company is working hard to have it open for customers again soon.

Despite giving no reason for the current closure, he said the clear-out of vehicles was down to a customary stock take.

He said: ‘We are not going bust, I want to make that very clear. We have not gone into liquidation. We are working hard to get things back up and running again soon.’

In a separate statement, to the Bury Times, he said recent communication issues were down to IT issues, which have now been fixed.

He said: ‘We are making it our priority to get hold of customers who have cars with us and to make things right.

‘We have sorted it [IT] and have a dedicated email address for customers who are having issues to get in touch.’

Despite the issues, some customers took to social media to defend the company in the wake of its sudden closure.



One buyer wrote: ‘Having spent a lot of time looking for my new vehicle, I was put in touch with Hamidreza at The Car Group.

‘From the second we spoke I was aware I had found the right car. From start to finish, a very professional gent and atmosphere.’



Story by Jack Williams and Cameron Richards