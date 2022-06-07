Used car sales fell in April for Top 200 most-stocked car dealers, while Cinch overtook leading dealer groups

Used car sales for the Top 200 most-stocked car dealers fell by more than eight per cent in April, new data shows.

Figures compiled for Car Dealer by CarCondor.co.uk show that the Top 200 dealers shifted 157,793 used cars in April – a hefty 8.55 per cent down on March’s 172,547.

Revenue from the sale of second-hand cars from the Top 200 dealers was also down. April’s figure came to £3.27bn, representing a 10.411 per cent fall on March’s £3.65bn.

The amount of new stock that dealers bought to fill out their forecourts was similarly down. With 156,718 new used motors bought, April represented a 19.22 per cent decline on March’s 194,012.

There was no change at the top of the list however, as Arnold Clark remains the most-stocked dealer in the UK – a position it has held in every Top 200 list we have published.

The Glasgow-based dealer group led the way with 29,286 used cars stocked at its 170 locations – a figure compiled across its franchised and used car sites.

Online used car dealer Cinch took a surprising second place in the list with 10,967 cars in stock.

The Constellation Automotive Group-owned operation was just ahead of Marshall, which is currently in the last throes of a £325m buy-out by Constellation, which had 10,337 cars.

Pendragon-owned Evans Halshaw is the fourth most-stocked car dealer in the UK with 9,279 used cars on its books.

Meanwhile, the Sytner Group pair of Sytner and CarShop switched places in April to finish fifth and sixth with 8,407 and 7,656 used cars in stock respectively.

Cinch rival Cazoo was placed seventh with 7,096 cars in stock, one better than its eighth place in March, followed by Inchcape (6,891, up by one place) and Lookers (6,656 also up by one).

Vertu-owned Bristol Street Motors rounded off the top 10 with 5,940 used cars in stock – down three places.

The exclusive list can be viewed by members of the Car Dealer website.

The best-selling used car, as usual, was the Ford Fiesta, while the fastest-selling used car was the MG3 – previously it was the Nissan X-Trail.

The full 200-strong list can be viewed below.