Used car sales slumped in November for Top 200 most stocked car dealers

Increases seen in October for the top 200 most stocked car dealers U-turned in November, latest data shows.

Figures from our used car data partner CarCondor.co.uk shows sales of used cars came to 142,177 – a 13.8% drop on October, itself a 2.4% rise on September.

Revenue slumped by 13.42% from £3.41bn to £2.95bn, while new stock also fell by 14.05% from 169,117 to 145,352.

All dealer types saw sizeable drops in sales in October, with franchised bearing the brunt. Sales for franchised dealers fell by 15.26%, followed by supermarkets at 12.47% and independents at 8.42%.

Dealers with stock between 500 and 999 cars were the biggest losers, too, with sales dropping by 18.1%, and dealers with 100-plus locations at 18.03%.

Arnold Clark was the most stocked car dealer in November with 16,709 used cars on its books.

Sytner was second (9,723) and Evans Halshaw third (9,079). The top five was rounded off with Cinch (8,759) up two places, and Marshall down one (8,715).

The top-selling used car remained the Ford Fiesta, while the fastest-selling was the Fiat 500X Dolcevita.

Here’s the data in full.