A vandal was caught on CCTV at an Aberdeenshire car dealership as he poured paint stripper over the business’ stock.

The damage is expected to have caused thousands of pounds of damage as 13 cars were hit.

Murray Motors in Fraserburgh shared the footage on Facebook and it has since had hundreds of shares and comments from equally distraught viewers.

The incident took place on March 23 and the footage shows a hooded man climbing the fence to get into the site.

He then goes from car to car pouring paint stripper across them.

Following the incident, the owner posted a video on Facebook explaining how devastated he was.

He speculated the damage could cost up to £100,000 to repair and said it was ‘absolutely horrendous’.

That video has since been removed but he’s posted a further update thanking those who have been in touch for their help and to the police for the work they have done.

In a statement Police Scotland said: ‘Officers are appealing for information after vehicles were damaged at a car dealership in Fraserburgh.

‘During the evening of Tuesday, 23 March 2021, damage was caused to numerous vehicles at Murray Motors, South Road, Fraserburgh.

‘Police are appealing for anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in the area or has any information relating to the incident to contact Police Scotland quoting incident 0508 of the 24th March 2021.

‘Alternatively they can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where information can be given anonymously.’