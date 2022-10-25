Log in
Volkswagen sign on factory in Wolfsburg, via PAVolkswagen sign on factory in Wolfsburg, via PA

News

VW staff switch off heating and lights after eco protesters glue themselves to floor of German showroom

  • Environmental protesters annoyed by VW staff who refused to accommodate demonstration
  • Nine Scientist Rebellion members glued themselves to floor of German showroom
  • Staff switched off lights and heating, with demonstrators also refused toilet facilities and food
Time 9:30 am, October 25, 2022

A group of eco protesters who glued themselves to the floor of a German Volkswagen showroom complained about staff leaving them in dark, cold conditions. 

Nine demonstrators from the Scientist Rebellion group broke into the Autostadt museum and car showroom opposite VW Group’s Wolfsburg plant last week.

The environmentalists glued themselves to the floor of the Porsche Pavilion but were left with their noses out of joint when staff refused to bow to their demands.

Workers switched off the lights and heating at the end of their working day and went home – sparking complaints from the group, who were later arrested.

The activists, who represent academics wanting climate revolution, also complained that the VW employees refused to provide them with toilet facilities during their protest and complained that they weren’t allowed to order food – instead, having to eat what was given to them by Volkswagen.

The Daily Mail reported that the protest was an attempt to force VW to step up in the fight against pollution.

Among those taking place was Gianluca Grimalda, who declared he was also on hunger strike.

He left the protest early to receive medical care when the superglue he used caused his hands to swell – and put him at risk of blood clots.

He was the first of the group to be arrested, before riot police moved rounded up the others.

The protest came just days after a Just Stop Oil demonstration in London left Aston Martin’s flagship dealership in London covered in orange paint.

The group has also been targeting famous artwork as it looks to raise awareness of environmental issues.

Jack Williams's avatar

Jack joined the Car Dealer team in 2021 as a staff writer. He previously worked as a national newspaper journalist for BNPS Press Agency. He has provided news and motoring stories for a number of national publications including The Sun, The Times and The Daily Mirror.

