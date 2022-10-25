VW staff switch off heating and lights after eco protesters glue themselves to floor of German showroom

A group of eco protesters who glued themselves to the floor of a German Volkswagen showroom complained about staff leaving them in dark, cold conditions.

Nine demonstrators from the Scientist Rebellion group broke into the Autostadt museum and car showroom opposite VW Group’s Wolfsburg plant last week.

The environmentalists glued themselves to the floor of the Porsche Pavilion but were left with their noses out of joint when staff refused to bow to their demands.

Workers switched off the lights and heating at the end of their working day and went home – sparking complaints from the group, who were later arrested.

The activists, who represent academics wanting climate revolution, also complained that the VW employees refused to provide them with toilet facilities during their protest and complained that they weren’t allowed to order food – instead, having to eat what was given to them by Volkswagen.

The Daily Mail reported that the protest was an attempt to force VW to step up in the fight against pollution.

Among those taking place was Gianluca Grimalda, who declared he was also on hunger strike.

He left the protest early to receive medical care when the superglue he used caused his hands to swell – and put him at risk of blood clots.

He was the first of the group to be arrested, before riot police moved rounded up the others.

+++ BREAKING +++

We have occupied the Porsche Pavillon of the Volkswagen car museum, for more than 21 hours. We have sent our demands to the CEO of VW: pic.twitter.com/DJTMeyzhKY — Scientist Rebellion (@ScientistRebel1) October 20, 2022

The protest came just days after a Just Stop Oil demonstration in London left Aston Martin’s flagship dealership in London covered in orange paint.

The group has also been targeting famous artwork as it looks to raise awareness of environmental issues.