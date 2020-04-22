Dealers looking for help on how to get through the current crisis can read a series of informative guides in the latest free issue of Car Dealer Magazine.

We provide answers to all sorts of things that you’ll be wondering about all summed up in a new section of the magazine.

Simply download the free magazine by following the links at the bottom of this story and you can get reading now on your desktop, phone or tablet.

The pieces include advice on:

What you need to know about furloughing staff – and if self-isolation arises

We look at what furloughing means, what the benefits are to you as an employer, how you go about it, the rules about those staying at home because of Covid-19, plus the dos and don’ts.

Is it possible to sell a new car during the coronavirus lockdown?

The customers are there, the cars are sometimes available – but are you actually allowed to sell any new metal during the lockdown and can you actually deliver them? And how is distance selling affected?

Show goes on for MOTs and services – but not quite how it was before

We cover the most important information for keeping cars roadworthy while staying within the law.

Working from home? You still need to think about health and safety

Out of sight doesn’t mean out of mind with staff who can’t travel to the office for the time being. We look at the Health and Safety Executive’s guide on how to look after work-at-home employees, including their mental health.

How to keep in touch and up to speed with your remote colleagues

In this multi-platform connected era, it’s easier than ever to communicate with staff while they’re working from home. We look at various services available, depending on your needs.

How do I secure my car dealership during this shutdown?

With physical showrooms closed for the foreseeable future, we look at some of the ways you can deter unwelcome visitors.

The business interruption loan schemes – what’s the deal for car dealers?

We unpack, examine and explain the finer details of the government’s multi-million-pound initiatives to help firms through this crisis. Are you eligible? How much is available? How do you apply? It’s all in this guide, which also examines if your insurance policy will cover you for your losses.

Can’t pay, won’t pay… What happens if a buyer wants to cancel an order?

Many people may be looking to ditch their orders as they’re suddenly jobless. These are their options – and rights. And can they simply cancel payments?

The suppliers cutting costs, offering free trials and other help to car dealers right now

As the sector faces a devastating loss of revenue, assistance is readily available from a variety of partners to ease it through the crisis.

How can you read Car Dealer Magazine?

It’s really easy to download the magazine. You’ll find it on online magazine platform Issuu and embedded on the Car Dealer website itself. The easiest way to access it is by clicking on the digital magazine at the top of this page.

Want to read it on your mobile device? It’s also viewable in the Issuu app, both for iOS and Android. Switch your notifications on and you’ll get an alert every time a new magazine is published.

Alternatively, click here to download it in PDF form.

Want to make sure you’re kept informed about new magazines being published? Subscribe to our email newsletter and you’ll be contacted as soon as each edition is released.