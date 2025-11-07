Renault officially unveils new Twingo with retro-looking EV set to arrive in the UK in 2027

The Renault Twingo is coming back to the UK with the reimagined compact EV set to arrive in British showrooms in 2027.

The French brand has been making a habit of reviving its classic models as electric cars, earning plaudits for both the Renault 4 and 5.

The Twingo is now the latest car to be dragged into the 21st century, with the latest car inspired by the original model of the 1990s – which actually only came to the UK in left-hand-drive form.

The new Twingo E-Tech electric incorporates a lightweight design, a compact 60kW motor and a claimed range of up to 163 miles from a single charge.

Meanwhile, a maximum charge speed of 50kW means that a 10 to 80% charge could be finished in just 30 minutes.

Renault is yet to reveal all the details but bosses do say that the Twingo will launch ‘at under £20,000’ – undercutting a number of key rivals.

Despite its low price, the car is still expected to be kitted out with a good range of standard equipment, including a full infotainment system with Google services built-in.

Development of the new car has taken just two years and has been led in three key stages, hosted in France, China and Slovenia – the last of which will also be home to production.

The exterior of the new Twingo draws a number of influences from the original, with a ‘bubble’ design as well as the air vents at the top left of the bonnet.

Though the car features a compact overall length of 3.79 metres – a Volkswagen Golf comes in at 4.29 metres, in comparison – the cabin has been designed to offer as much space as possible.

Inside, there’s a seven-inch digital instrument panel and a 10-inch central multimedia screen which, Renault says, will come equipped as standard to all cars.

A welcome jingle which plays each time the car starts has been developed alongside musician Jean-Michel Jarre, too. At the rear, there’s a 360-litre boot, while the rear seats can be slid forwards or back depending the need for extra legroom or boot space.

Further details surrounding pricing and specifications for the new Renault Twingo are expected to be released closer to the car’s on-sale date.