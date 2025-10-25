Richard Pygott: ‘The best new customer is an old one despite importance of new leads’

I was chatting recently with one of our Business Development Managers about how often we should market to our own customers.

That conversation got me thinking: how often do dealers actually do the same?

We all spend so much time talking about new leads, and I have to admit that I’ve fallen into that trap myself before. New customers. New buyers.

But what about the people who’ve already bought from you? The ones who sat in your office, had a coffee, met the team, and driven off smiling in their new car.

Here’s the thing: your existing customers are the easiest people to market to. They already know you, they already trust you as you’ve already done the hard part.

I believe that most dealers are sitting on a goldmine without realising it. That sold list you’ve got tucked away somewhere isn’t just old data, it’s your best prospect list.

Those people will need another car eventually. They’ll need servicing, and they’ll tell their friends and family where they bought from.

Yet, in most dealerships, the focus is still on chasing the next new lead rather than reconnecting with the ones who already know, bought from you, and liked you.

I know from experience that marketing to your existing customers doesn’t need to be complicated or expensive. In fact, I’ve always found that the simple stuff often works best.

I’d strongly recommend sending a quick email to say thanks and remind customers you’re there when they’re ready to change, following up with a friendly, human-sounding service reminder, making a short call to check how they’re getting on with their car, and sharing a social post celebrating returning customers to show everyone that people come back to you!

I know that little gestures can make a big impact because customers forget, life happens, and lots of other adverts are vying for their attention.

If customers don’t hear from you for a year or two, there’s a good chance they won’t even think of you next time they’re in the market for a new car.

But if you’ve stayed in touch, dropped them a friendly message, or appeared in their social media feed with something useful or familiar, you’re back on their radar.

It’s certainly not about pestering people every month. It’s about staying visible, keeping the relationship warm, and reminding them why they bought from you in the first place.

So, before you spend another penny chasing new customers, take a look at your sold list from 12, 18, and 24 months ago. These are people who’ve already chosen you once and might just do it again if you give them a reason to.

Because sometimes, the best new customer… is an old one. If you need any assistance in how to market your customers and finance them, get in touch.

This column originally appeared in issue 212 of Car Dealer Magazine. You can read the full edition here.