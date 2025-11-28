Used car trade prices dipped again in November as Cap HPI says market is ‘outperforming expectations’

Used car trade prices slipped again in November but the market remains broadly stable and in line with seasonal norms.

That’s the verdict of Cap HPI which has published its latest car market overview report, analysing the new and used car sectors on a monthly basis.

For November, the firm reported trade values dropped on average by 1.9% at the three-year/60,000-mile point, or £350.

Cap HPI said the change is far less dramatic than the drop off at the same point last year and said that current trends are ‘close to the long-term average moving into December’

Experts added that ‘every November-to-December movement has recorded a decrease in values, with no rises on record’ with 2025 actually continuing to ‘outperform expectations’.

In line with expectations, values softened across the board, with one-year-old cars down 1.7% (£490) and five-year-old cars falling 2% (£270).

Elsewhere, older 10-year-old stock proved the most resilient, recording a decline of just 1.6% (£80).

Looking at trade values by sector, convertibles saw the biggest decline, dropping 2.8% (£630), while superminis also came under pressure at 2.6% (£295).

The report also found that SUVs, which now account for nearly 40% of disposal volume, fell by 1.9% (£375).

Meanwhile, pure-electric cars were once again the fastest-selling fuel type in November, averaging 37 days to sell. Hybrids followed at 38 days, with PHEVs next at 39. Petrol models took 42 days on average, while diesels were the slowest at 46 days.

Supermarkets continued to lead the charge with used EVs, selling them in 28 days on average, while franchised dealers averaged 39 days and independents 43 days.

Reflecting on the current state of the market, Cap HPI said: ‘Values have eased back across all the age and mileage brackets we’re tracking.

‘Vehicles at one year old with 10,000 miles fell 1.7%, equivalent to £490. The sharpest decline came at five years and 80,000 miles, down 2.0% or £270.

‘The most resilient segment was older stock at ten years and 100,000 miles, however, values still dipped but by a more modest 1.6%, or £80.

‘Like with all the age and mileage profiles, every sector type saw values reduce throughout November within Cap Live. It will come as no surprise that, for the time of year, convertibles were the weakest-performing sector.’

November’s biggest risers in % at 3yrs/60k

Toyota Land Cruiser (2017–2024) Diesel – 4.0% / £1,500 Mini Cooper Clubman (2019–2024) – 3.2% / £573 Land Rover Range Rover Velar (2017– ) – 3.0% / £975 Mercedes-Benz E-Class (2016–2024) Petrol Hybrid – 3.0% / £725 Peugeot Traveller (2020– ) Electric – 3.0% / £522 Nissan GT-R Coupe (2009–2022) – 3.0% / £2,816 Fiat Panda (2012–2025) – 2.0% / £173 Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio (2016– ) – 2.0% / £900 Land Rover Range Rover (2017–2022) – 2.0% / £922 BMW M8 Gran Coupe (2019– ) – 2.0% / £1,100

November’s biggest fallers in % at 3yrs/60k