Video: The best cars of 2025 in the spotlight in Car Dealer Road Test of the Year

Car Dealer’s annual celebration of the best cars from the past 12 months has returned – in print and with a special video.

Our Road Test of the Year feature has been a staple since Car Dealer launched back in 2008, with this year being one of the most interesting yet.

Over a handful of days in the Brecon Beacons, South Wales, the Car Dealer put six of the best cars to the test to decide which was our favourite car on sale today.

The line-up this year was:

Abarth 600e Scorpionissima

Alpine A290 GTS

Aston Martin Vanquish Volante

Audi RS3 Sportback

Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Convertible

Toyota Land Cruiser

Not natural rivals – but that’s the point. The cars were chosen by the Car Dealer team on account of their importance to the motor trade in 2025, and whether the cars made our testers smile over the past 12 months.

A unique scoring system was used to judge the cars to give a level playing field, and, although Road Test of the Year isn’t a traditional competition, the cars are ranked to give some clarity of why they have been featured.

Along with the feature forming part of the latest issue of Car Dealer – which you can read and download for free by clicking here – we also filmed a special video.

You watch the film at the top of this story, where James Baggott, James Batchelor and Jack Evans give you the lowdown on all the cars.