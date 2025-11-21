Out now: Issue 213 features Road Test of the Year, Used Car Awards shortlist, and all the latest news

The latest issue of Car Dealer has now been published – and you can read it completely FREE of charge!

Issue 213 is bursting at the seams as we bring you all of the latest industry news and features, as well as columns from our expert contributors.

This magazine celebrates our our favourite cars to have launched in dealer showrooms this year, with a special feature explaining our highlights.

We also bring you the biggest news from across the automotive industry, as dealer groups continue to publish their 2024 accounts.

Sound like something for you? Then why not take a look for yourself? Here is a taste of what you can expect…

Road Test of the Year 2025

Every year we get together the star cars that have launched in showrooms over the past 12 months. For 2025, we gathered the Chevrolet Corvette Stingray, Audi RS3, Alpine A290, Abarth 600e Scorpionissima, Aston Martin Vanquish Volante, and the Toyota Land Cruiser. Read why they made the cut, and watch our video.

Car Dealer Used Car Awards 2025 – The Shortlist

Monday, November 24 will be the biggest night for the used car industry as we’ll be celebrating the best dealers, companies and manufacturers at the Car Dealer Used Car Awards 2025.

Held in central London, the party atmosphere will be in full flow and attendees toast their successes.

Find out who’s in the running for a top award.

James’s views on the news

Car Dealer editor-in-chief James Baggott publishes a weekly briefing for time-poor industry executives in which he gives his thoughts on the hottest stories.

To get the newsletter, you simply need to be a subscriber on Substack – click on this link to find out how. Meanwhile, we present some of his latest opinions in the new edition of the magazine.

Round-ups

This month’s News Digest is crammed with summaries of some of the biggest stories from across the automotive industry. To read them in full, just click on the boxes!

In addition, we take a look at what car manufacturers have been up to recently.

Also inside…

We have the latest news in the world of finance, highlights from our Car Dealer Live videos and podcasts, and updates on our fleet of long-termers.

This is just a taste of what’s in issue 213 of Car Dealer – which you can read and download for free via Issuu.

How to read and download the magazine

The easiest way to access it all is by clicking on the digital magazine below.

Want to read it on your mobile device? It’s also viewable in the Issuu app, both for iOS and Android. Switch your notifications on and you’ll get an alert every time a new magazine is published.

Want to make sure you’re kept informed about new magazines being published? Subscribe to our email newsletter and you’ll be contacted as soon as each issue is released.