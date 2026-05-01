Weekly Briefing: How the largest used car dealers use data to make even more profit

The Car Dealer Briefing from James Baggott summarises the week’s most important motor trade headlines for you all in one place.

For this week’s edition of the Car Dealer Weekly Briefing, he learns how some of the largest and most successful used car dealers in the world are harnessing data to not only work out what cars to buy, but which to sell on too.

He also explains how AI is now helping answer missed calls at the Clever Car Collection.

Also featured this week:

Hendy results

Cazoo rebrand

Vertu’s insurance pay-out

Big to swoop on more sites?

FCA scheme challenged

UK cars top 42m

Aston Martin’s losses

To read the weekly briefing, you usually need to be a subscriber on Substack, but this week’s post is free to all. You can sign up to the mailing list below.

Subscriptions to the Substack newsletter cost £10 per month, or £100 per year, and there are discounts for companies who want multiple subscriptions for their staff.

You can sign up to read your first newsletter for free today – visit the Substack website and subscribe.

There’s also a list of the top 10 most popular stories on the CarDealerMagazine.co.uk website this week which always makes for interesting reading as you can see what has piqued everyone else’s interest too.

Find it on the Substack website now.