Ken Jervis Kia donates £2,000 to hospice charities

KEN Jervis Kia has raised £1,000 each for two local charities by donating £2 for each new and used vehicle sold throughout 2019.

Each year, staff at the Stoke-on-Trent dealership nominate a charity to support and for 2019 they chose the Douglas Macmillan and Donna Louise hospices.

Both charities support the people of north Staffordshire, with the Douglas Macmillan Hospice – also known as the Dougie Mac – providing specialist palliative care for those affected by life-limiting illnesses and the Donna Louise Hospice caring for children and young people.

David Norwood, managing director of Ken Jervis Kia, said: ‘At Ken Jervis Kia, we enjoy supporting local charities and giving something back to the community.

‘I’m immensely proud of the team for raising £2,000 to support these two causes. We hope the donations can help them continue to provide excellent care to those within our community.’

Stephanie Bradbury, business development fundraiser for the Dougie Mac, said: ‘We’re hugely grateful to Ken Jervis Kia for this generous donation. We rely heavily on donations from the public, so this money will make such a difference and will help our staff continue to provide an exceptional level of care to our patients.’

Georgia Rowe, relationship manager for the Donna Louise Hospice, added: ‘It’s great to have support from local businesses such as Ken Jervis Kia. We would like to thank them for their kind donation and support that we have received from them for many years.’

Pictured at top are Stephanie Bradbury and David Norwood

