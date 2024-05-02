Log in
Stephen James Group to be renamed Hedin Automotive after acquisition by car dealer outfit

  • Hedin Mobility Group announces worldwide rebrand of acquisitions
  • UK’s Stephen James Group to shed its identity as part of move by new owner
  • Move to a common brand name seen as unifying

Time 12:34 pm, May 2, 2024

The Stephen James Group is to be rebranded Hedin Automotive, it was announced today.

The move is part of a global corporate shake-up by the Swedish dealership outfit and follows its acquisition of the UK dealership chain last summer that saw it take control of five BMW sites and three Mini showrooms within the Greater London area.

Hedin Mobility Group, which was established nearly 40 years ago and has grown to become one of Europe’s largest car dealers, said today it was consolidating its retail division to unify them under the brand name Hedin Automotive.

It aims to complete the move during the early part of 2025 and means that the Stephen James Group will join dealerships in Sweden, Norway, Finland, Hungary, Slovakia, the Czech Republic, Germany, Switzerland and the Netherlands in dropping their identities to all become known as Hedin Automotive.

The group’s worldwide dealership network, which covers 14 countries, boasts more than 330 sites representing over 40 brands.

Hedin’s Carstore used vehicles brand will continue to operate alongside Hedin Automotive.

Anders Hedin, CEO of Hedin Mobility Group, said today: ‘We have come a long way since our first car dealership opened in 1985. Today, we are one of the major players in retail within the European automotive market.

‘As we continue to grow, we want to do it together, unified under a common brand, with shared values, a common vision, and a strong focus on what matters most – our customers.’

The Hedin Automotive logo is also to be updated to reflect the new consolidated operations.

Last year, Hedin’s net sales amounted to 81.7bn Swedish kroner (circa £6bn) and the group sold more than 218,000 vehicles.

